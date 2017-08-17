Shiv Sena criticises PM Modi’s Independence-Day comments on Kashmir, communal violence

“Who is perpetrating violence in the name of faith and what are the reasons for that? When former Vice-President Hamid Ansari spoke about Muslims feeling insecure, he had to face immense criticism. Those who subscribe to the Sangh’s ideology asked him to leave the country,” the editorial further stated. “Who is perpetrating violence in the name of faith and what are the reasons for that? When former Vice-President Hamid Ansari spoke about Muslims feeling insecure, he had to face immense criticism. Those who subscribe to the Sangh’s ideology asked him to leave the country,” the editorial further stated.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in which he said the problems in Kashmir could only be resolved by embracing Kashmiris. “We are surprised how no one else had this great thought yet. Now to implement this vision you need to do only one thing. Remove Article 370 from Kashmir so that hordes from India can go to Kashmir and hug people there,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech said the Kashmir problem could not be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. The Sena also took a swipe at the PM over his claims that communal and caste-based violence had been tackled.

“Who is perpetrating violence in the name of faith and what are the reasons for that? When former Vice-President Hamid Ansari spoke about Muslims feeling insecure, he had to face immense criticism. Those who subscribe to the Sangh’s ideology asked him to leave the country,” the editorial further stated.

It went on to add that the government needed to do a lot more to stop this violence. “On the issue of cow protection, certain sections of the Hindu society have become violent and fanatic. Giving warnings to them is not going to suffice,” it said.

It also suggested that those who were creating a divide within Indians were being shielded by political parties.

“The non vegetarian-vegetarian debate in Mumbai is the rise of a new type of fanaticism. We need to find out which political party provides patronage to builders who deny houses to non-vegetarians,” the Saamana editorial stated.

The Sena also said that the violence in “the name of faith is prevalent in the country”, which frightens not only the Muslims but the Hindus as well.

The Sena further questioned why the government was not as strict against those who refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ as the way it implemented demonetisation and GST.

