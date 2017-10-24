Shiv Sena continues attack: ‘One party loaded with cash destabilising others’

In a veiled attack on ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena on Monday, through an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, claimed that “one political party in India is currently loaded with cash that is being used to destabilise other parties”.

“We do not need to mention which party today is loaded with money and indulging in horse trading. The public is seeing everything. Today, in politics, only one party is loaded with money and that money is being used to destabilise the Shiv Sena,” the editorial said.

It also said that this party possesses “unlimited money” and had come to power in Goa and Manipur despite being “rejected by the people”.

“Even if people face recession after demonetisation, one party is on an upturn and came to power in Goa and Manipur despite being rejected by the people,” said the Saamana edit, which also defended the six Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporators of the BMC who had switched over to the Sena recently. The Shiv Sena has been facing flak from the BJP as well as the MNS over the MNS corporators jumping ship. BJP MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya had approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe into what he alleged was financial transactions between the Shiv Sena and the six MNS corporators.

The edit, however, said, “The six corporators recently joined the Shiv Sena with noble intentions. These corporators decided to rally behind the Shiv Sena after traitors of Maharashtra present in the BJP spoke of dislodging the Shiv Sena and the Marathi manoos’ hold over the BMC.” It claimed that these six corporators had joined the Sena for Marathi pride.

“They did what they did for the sake of Marathi pride. We do not see this as a defection or horse trading. By claiming that these men defected because of the lure of money is to disrespect Marathi pride,” said the Saamana edit.

