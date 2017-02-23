Shiv Sena confident, alliance with BJP won’t be needed: MP Anil Desai

Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express Photo/File) Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express Photo/File)

With trends indicating an early lead for Shiv Sena in the BMC polls, senior party leader Anil Desai on Thursday exuded confidence that there will be no need for them to forge an alliance with BJP in the Mumbai civic body. “The response of the people has been very good. There are several places where the Sena is leading. This is all due to the faith of people in the leadership of (late Sena supremo) Balasaheb (Thackeray) and Uddhav ji,” Sena MP Anil Desai told reporters at the Sena Bhavan here.

BMC Election Results 2017: LIVE UPDATES

“People of Mumbai, with their wisdom, are ready to bring the Sena to power on its own. There will be no alliance needed (with the BJP),” he added.

To a query on Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve’s visit to ‘Matoshree’ (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence) yesterday, Desai said it was a personal visit.

“He had only come to invite Uddhav ji to his son’s wedding. It was a personal visit and no hidden political meaning should be seen behind it,” he said.