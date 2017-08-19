Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asks party to double tally, calls BJP main competitor

Uddhav Thackeray (File) Uddhav Thackeray (File)

The Shiv Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday urged party workers to double the tally in Maharashtra reckoning that next elections will be a tough competition with its alliance partner BJP. “The Shiv Sena has decided to double it’s efforts and tally in the next elections. Yes, the BJP is our competitor,” he said.

In the last elections, the Shiv Sena won 63 seats of the total 288. In the Lok Sabha, the party bagged 18 seats out of the total 48.

Thackeray’s comments came a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rolled out plans for the 2019 elections in Maharashtra and BJ president Amit Shah set the target of 350 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray said he saw the BJP as the main competitor in the next elections. He hit out at the Centre for its failure to have a full-time defense minister at a time there is a lurking threat from neighbouring China.

Referring to a statement that Manohar Parrikar is likely to be reinstated at the defence minister if he losses the by-polls in Goa Assembly, Thackeray said: “It is a mockery. The Prime Minister should show more seriousness when it comes to defence matters.”

Turning his focus towards Maharashtra, Thackeray said: “The chief minister has announced a Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver for 89 lakh farmers. He said 40 lakh farmers would become totally debt-free. So far, only 10 lakh applications are found to be eligible.”

He added: “We have trust in the chief minister. But our question is to the administration, which is found lagging. We

want the names of all the 89 lakh farmers, along with their addresses.”

