Mumbai: Shiv Sena-BJP unease visible during Bhoomipujan

The unease between the Shiv Sena and BJP was evident during the Bhoomipujan with cadre of both parties indulging in sloganeering. Initially there was lacklustre response from Shiv Sena members to slogans that Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar raised in praise of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Subsequently party cadre from both sides tried to outshout each other. While BJP cadre shouted “Modi Modi” the Sainik’s shouted “Balasaheb Balasaheb”.

The BJP workers tried to shout down even senior Minister Chandrakant Patil while he was speaking. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to intervene and sternly tell the workers to sit down. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray faced a few moments of hostility when he came to speak while BJP workers chanted “Modi, Modi”. The workers quickly piped down and allowed Thackeray to complete his speech.

The government had invited descendants of associates of Chhatrapati Shivaji including generals and soldiers who had fought for him. The government seems to have miscalculated the heavy turnout of descendants, most of whom turned out in colourful turbans. The enclosure meant for them quickly filled up and authorities had a tough time controlling many who wanted to get in. Finally minister Girish Mahajan played gatekeeper till alternate arrangements were made.