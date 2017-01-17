Shiv Sena-BJP alliance: Uddhav Thackeray may announce decision on on January 23

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Shiv Sena might announce a decision on alliance with the BJP for the BMC polls at a public function in Mumbai on January 23, on the 91st birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, sources said here Monday. They said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was likely to make an announcement to go it alone if the seat-sharing negotiations with the BJP failed to make a headway by then. The talks began Monday. The BJP deputed its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar and two ministers, Prakash Mehta and Vinod Tawde, for the parleys, while the Sena was represented by Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab, and former MLA Ravindra Mirlekar. The BMC is going to polls on February 21.

“The January 23 function is an important event on the Sena calendar, when Uddhav Thackeray addresses party workers drawn from all over Maharashtra. It would be just appropriate that he gives his electoral message to the cadres in case the alliance is not working out,” said a source. Notwithstanding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wish for a tie-up for the sake of a cohesion in his alliance government, the Sena assessment is that it is more pragmatic for both to contest separately.

Neither side seems to have a realistic view about its strength on the ground and it is not possible to reconcile their inflated claims vis-a-vis the 227 BMC seats. The BJP wanted the five-year tenure of the mayor equally shared by the two partners. The party had staked its claim to 115 seats and was not inclined to settle down for less than 105. The Sena, on the other hand, was prepared to fix the BJP share at 95, keeping the remaining 127 for itself.

Also, the workers of both parties do not want an alliance because it would mean they contest fewer seats. It was widely felt that they were bound to work at cross-purposes with each other and take resort to a large-scale sabotage even if the parties fielded joint candidates. A poster-war between workers of the two parties had already started.

Their combined tally is likely to go up if they contest against each other and fight all seats. They could go in for a post-poll alliance on the basis of actual results.