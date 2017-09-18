Top news: Rohingya presence national security threat, says Centre; Shiv Sena hints at split with BJP

Shamshida watches a video with her daughter at the relief camp for Rohingya Muslims at Kalindi Kunj area. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 09 September 2017 Shamshida watches a video with her daughter at the relief camp for Rohingya Muslims at Kalindi Kunj area. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 09 September 2017

Rohingya presence poses national security threat: Centre to SC in affidavit

The Centre on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the issue of deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India and told the apex court that the presence of Rohingyas in the country posed national security threats while pointing out that intelligence inputs suggested links of some Rohingya immigrants with Pak-based terror groups. (Read full story)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (left) File Photo

Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to end? Will soon decide, won’t take blame for price rise, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra’s ruling ally Shiv Sena on Monday launched a scathing attack on its partner BJP for increasing price rates and unresolved farmer issues. It also hinted at breaking the alliance. “Unprecedented price rise, farmer issues unresolved. We are not responsible and don’t want to share the blame. Whether we will stay in Government or withdraw, this will be decided soon,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying. (Read full story)

BJP national president Amit Shah was issued summons after Maya Kodnani’s counsel informed the court that Shah was inaccessible. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raza) BJP national president Amit Shah was issued summons after Maya Kodnani’s counsel informed the court that Shah was inaccessible. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raza)

Maya Kodnani was in state assembly not in Naroda Gam on day of riots, Amit Shah tells court

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday deposed before a special court hearing the Naroda Gam massacre case as a defence witness for the key accused and former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani. Shah appeared in the packed court amid heavy security at 11 AM. In his deposition, which lasted for about 40 minutes, Shah said that he saw Maya Kodnani at Gujarat Assembly at around 8.30 am on February 28, 2002, and again at around 11 AM to 11.30 am at Sola Civil Hospital. (Read full story)

Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases. (Representational Image) Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases. (Representational Image)

Al-Qaeda terror suspect, who came to India for Rohingya cause, arrested in Delhi

A suspected al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from east Delhi, police claimed on Monday. The arrested has been identified as Shauman Haq (27) and was arrested near Vikas Marg yesterday following a tip-off by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, an official said. (Read full story)

Manmohan Singh reiterates criticism of demonetisation, Arun Jaitley lists out achievement

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday took potshots at the Narendra Modi-led central government, insisting that demonetisation and “hasty” implementation of GST have adversely impacted GDP growth. “Both demonetisation and the GST have had some impact (on GDP growth),” he told CNBC-TV 18. “Both would affect the informal sector, the small-scale sector… the sectors today are responsible for 40 per cent of GDP.” (Read full story)

Ryan International School to reopen next week, safety concerns to be addressed till then, say police

Ryan International School in Gurugram re-opened on Monday, ten days after the gruesome killing of class two student Pradhyuman Thakur inside its washroom. Addressing a press meeting, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram police, who was appointed as the new administrator of the school by Haryana government, said the school will be closed till Friday and the classes will resume next week from September 25. “Till then safety concerns will be addressed,” he added. He also squashed all reports of evidence being tampered because of reopening. “Since school is re-opened, entire area (crime scene) has been sanitized so that no evidence gets destroyed,” he said. (Read Full story)

An FIR has been lodged against the two, currently absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station (Representational) An FIR has been lodged against the two, currently absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station (Representational)

Rajasthan: School manager, teacher booked for gangrape, forceful abortion of minor student

A class XII student was allegedly raped over a period of three-four months by a teacher and a school manager in Sikar and made to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday. Following the “intensive” medication given to her following an abortion, the girl is suffering from acute movement disorder where she cannot move her limbs nor has control over her bowel, side effects of the drugs given to her, doctors said. (Read full story)

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the launch of the intelligence wing of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi.

Don’t believe or forward WhatsApp messages without verification: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday warned people against anti-social elements posting unverified information on social media and urged them not to believe in such messages. He also asked people to refrain from forwarding messages without verifying them first. Rajnath Singh was speaking at the launch of the intelligence wing of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi. (Read full story)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App