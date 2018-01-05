Shiv Sena attacks Maharashtra government over handling of Dalit protests

Dalit protest in Mumbai (Express Photo/Arul Horizon) Dalit protest in Mumbai (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

The Shiv Sena on Thursday tore into the Devendra Fadnavis government’s handling of the Dalit protests on Wednesday and claimed that the present government was only interested in contesting elections.

“The state is paying for the politics within the police force and BJP’s influence on the Home department. When the only purpose of governance is to fight elections and win them with the help of the state and police machinery then public anger manifests itself in this way,” stated an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The edit stated that the government should have had the knowledge about mischief mongers working behind the curtains to cause social unrest and the people coming from other states to create tension.

“Incidents that raise questions on the ability and the stand of the Fadnavis government are happening everyday. The chief minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the Bhima Koregaon incident, but every government does the same thing. What is new in that?” it stated.

The party said the government should bring its feet on the ground, and that there was a whole lifetime to fight the Sena. “You can try all your might to politically finish the Sena later. For now, this might should be used to fight the enemies,” the editorial stated.

Interestingly, even as it criticised the BJP government for its audience in the state, at the Centre, the Shiv Sena seemed to be far more circumspect in taking on the BJP.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, party MP Sanjay Raut lauded the state’s patience in handling protesters. “The violence is very unfortunate but Maharashtra government’s behaviour during the incident was very patient. Situation could have become worse but what the government did at that time was right,” Raut said in the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP, has been relentless in its criticism of the BJP through Saamana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App