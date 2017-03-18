Shiv Sena asks Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for ‘deceiving’ farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Saturday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to apologise to farmers in the state, claiming he had “deceived” them with fake promises of loan waiver during the 2014 Assembly polls. “The Chief Minister informed the Assembly that the state government cannot waive off the loans of farmers. He should apologise for giving false assurances to the farmers before polls and thereby deceiving them,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“You (the BJP) should not forget that you came to power by promising that you will not let any farmer suicide take place in the state,” it said. It further said that the Chief Minister should meet the families of farmers who have committed suicide and seek forgiveness for the government’s inability to save their lives.

The Sena also expressed surprise over Fadnavis asking the Opposition members in the Assembly to give a guarantee that farmers won’t commit suicide if the government waived off their loans. The Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised several things as an after effect of demonetisation, but none of them fructified.

