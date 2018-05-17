Shiv Sena activist held, case of murder lodged over death of 72-yr-old man

Communal violence broke out in Auranganad last week (Representational Image) Communal violence broke out in Auranganad last week (Representational Image)

Shiv Sena activist Lakshmichand Bakharia alias Lachhu Pailwan was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in the communal violence that broke out in Aurangabad last week. Two people were killed, over 50 others injured and several properties gutted in the violence, which had later spread to the surrounding areas of Rajabazar, Shahganj, Navabpur and Saraf Bazaar.

Meanwhile, an offence of murder has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the death of Jaganlal Chaganlal Bansile, a 72-year-old differently-abled man who was killed after a mob hurled petrol bombs at his residence in Shahganj area of Aurangabad during the violence.

DCP Deepali Ghadge, who is heading the SIT to probe the clashes, said they have received some evidence about the suspects involved in the attack on Bansile’s house.

Meanwhile, family members of the second victim, 17-year-old Mohammed Abdul Haris Kadri, who died in police firing, have filed an online complaint with the Aurangabad Police and the district collector, demanding action against those responsible for his death.

