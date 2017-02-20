Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee honours Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo) Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE SHIROMANI Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) honoured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Amritsar Sunday for hosting the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna Sahib earlier this year.

Watch what else is in the news

Nitish Kumar paid a visit to the Golden Temple on Sunday evening. The SGPC had made special arrangement to honour Nitish Kumar outside the Golden Temple. SGPC president Kirpal Singh Bhandugar honoured Bihar CM and top bureaucrats of his government. Siropas and a model of the Golden Temple were gifted to Nitish Kumar and his officials by SGPC.

Nitish Kumar said, “I have come here to pay thanks to the almighty for the successful completion of the celebration events.” Punjab Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema was also present.