Shiromani Akali Dal: Cong govt taking state towards lawlessness, chaos

THE SHIROMANI Akali Dal (SAD) Sunday said law and order situation in Punjab was “deteriorating fast” and alleged that the “people have lost faith in the capacity of the Congress government to deliver, especially in ensuring safety and security to life and property to the people.” “They (Congress government) had promised the moon in four weeks. But it is four months now and they are taking the state towards lawlessness, chaos and utter mismanagement,” said a resolution passed at a meeting of the SAD Legislature Party.

The meeting, which was presided over by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, expressed “shock and disbelief” over the killing of Sulltan Masih, a pastor of a Pentecostal church in Ludhiana. The meeting conveyed condolences, support and prayers to family and friends of the deceased pastor. Badal later told mediapersons that the killing of Sultan Masih was “a grim reminder of the inability of the state administration to preserve the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony which the Congress government had inherited from its SAD-BJP counterpart in March this year.”

Badal said the main reason for the sudden downslide in the law and order situation in Punjab was the preoccupation of those in the government with “ matters extraneous to their assigned duties in public service:. “It seems that government appears to be absent and there is vast gap between the people and the government. Having no one to go to in the government for the redress of their grievances, people were feeling frustrated with the situation,” he said.

Badal said that “those in the government must begin to treat the service of the people as a full time mission and not a part time hobby.” Meanwhile, in a separate resolution, the meeting also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

