An FIR has been lodged against filmmaker Shirish Kunder at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for his allegedly defamatory tweet about UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Police lodged a case under IT Act after one Amit Kumar Tiwari alleged that Kunder, in a tweet, used “foul language” against the CM and “compared him with Daud (Dawood Ibrahim) and a rapist”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now