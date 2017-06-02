Shirdi Trust to use foot energy of devotees to generate power

The Shirdi Trust, which manages affairs of famous Saibaba shrine, is working on an innovative measure wherein foot energy of devotees will be harnessed to generate power. Announcing a number of projects and programmes ahead of the Saibaba samadhi centenary festival next year, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) chairman Suresh Haware told reporters here yesterday the proposed project includes installation of energy pedals at the shrine, located in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

On a daily average, 50,000 devotees take darshan of Saibaba, a saint who has devotees across the globe.

“Around 50,000 people visit Shirdi daily. We would install energy pedals…when you walk, pedals would get pressed and then return to their normal positions. This would produce power. This walking energy will be thus converted into power. The power so generated by walking on pedals will power the bulbs and fans in the temple area,” Haware told reporters.

He said the Trust is working on nitty-gritty of the project.

Among other projects announced by the Trust are starting an IAS training academy for the tribal and underprivileged children, setting up a cancer hospital, energy generation through solid waste, and holding of daily blood donation camps as part of the ‘Samadhi Shatabdi Mahotsav’, to be held between October 1-18, 2018.

The management committee has taken a decision to help women and students hailing from the families of farmers who have committed suicide, Haware said.

“Women in the families of farmers who have committed suicides will be given implements like sewing machines (and help will be extended to them for) setting up fruits and vegetable stalls and means for sustained livelihood will be provided. Besides, the children from such families will be given support in their education,” he said.

With the help of NGOs, the trust has identified 600 such suicide-affected families of farmers.

Haware said that from October 1 this year, the trust will start IAS training academy which will mainly cater to tribal and deprived children, besides wards of farmers with humble means.

Taking note of the need for a cancer hospital in the area, the trust, in collaboration with the Tata Trust, will be setting up 100-bed cancer hospital at a cost of Rs 125 crore in a year’s time, he said, adding that the hospital will be managed by the Tata Trust. Considering an average daily footfall of 50,000 devotees at the Shirdi shrine, the trust will hold blood donation camps every day with the help of blood banks, Haware added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App