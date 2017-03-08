IAS officer to head Saibaba temple trust

The Maharashtra Government has appointed IAS officer Rubal Prakher Agarwal as the Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Shirdi Sansthan Trust (SSST). Agarwal, who will take charge on Thursday, will be the first IAS officer to head the trust which manages the famous Saibaba temple at Shirdi in Western Maharashtra, SSST sources said on Wednesday.

The senior bureaucrat, currently District Collector of Jalgaon, will succeed Bajirao Shinde.

Agarwal’s appointment order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Services) Mukesh Khullar, they added.