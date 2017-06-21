Shipping ministry secretary transferred

The Central government on Tuesday sent Shipping ministry secretary Rajive Kumar back to his cadre in Uttar Pradesh before completion of his tenure.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved premature repatriation of Kumar, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Kumar, a 1981 batch IAS officer, is likely to become chief secretary there, official sources said. He was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Shipping in 2014.

