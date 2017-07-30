Ship carrying 1,500 kilos of heroine worth Rs 3,500 crore seized off Gujarat coast

This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date. (Source: ICG) This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date. (Source: ICG)

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak intercepted and apprehended a Merchant Vessel carrying approximately 1,500 kilos of heroine valued at about ₹3500 Crore off the coast of Gujarat, official sources said on Sunday.

This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date. Based on intelligence inputs, the vessel was intercepted at around 12.00 hrs on July 29, 2017.

Joint investigation of the vessel by the ICG, IB, Police, Customs, Navy and other agencies is currently underway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd