Shinzo Abe’s India visit: Citing Nehru, Japanese PM resolves to be ‘friend of India forever’

PM Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the business plenary session of the India-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar. Javed Raja PM Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the business plenary session of the India-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar. Javed Raja

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expressed his resolve to be a friend of India forever, citing the way his grandfather, the then Japanese PM Nobusuke Kishi, had been “moved” by the then Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru after World War II. Concluding the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit at Mahatma Mandir here, Abe said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Sixty years ago, after the war, the very first Prime Minister (of Japan) who visited India was actually my grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi… On that occasion, my grandfather had a meeting with then PM Nehru… PM Nehru kindly introduced my grandfather to the general public of India who gathered in front of him…

“As you can imagine, Japan was still recovering from the defeat in the war and my grandfather was representing a nation that was defeated… Having said that, the PM of India kindly introduced my grandfather as ‘the Prime Minister representing a nation which he himself respects the most as a nation’… So, this single experience was powerful enough to move the heart of my grandfather and since then he made his endeavour to remain a friend of India forever. Just like my grandfather, I abide to keep myself as a friend of India forever…,” he said, evoking a round of loud applause from the audience, including Modi.

“Japan and India share a longstanding friendship and aspiration to achieve a prosperous future. Those of you who are here today will turn a new chapter in the history of our friendship,” Abe concluded in his speech, which was delivered in Japanese.

Modi reciprocated the sentiment in his speech: “My personal engagement with… Japan is now decade-old. When I first visited Japan as Chief Minister of Gujarat, I said that I want to see a mini Japan in Gujarat. Today, that dream has come true. I am happy to see so many friends from Japan happily living and doing business in Gujarat. It also gives me great pleasure to see so many familiar faces. I am also happy to see that dedicated township cluster and institutions have come up to make Japanese life and work experience better. Today also, one Japanese township has been announced. Gujarat’s government still cherishes that Japan became the first partner country in Vibrant Gujarat.”

He added, “The growing convergence between India and Japan on strategic and economic issues has the capacity to stimulate the global economy. I am confident that strong India and strong Japan will also be a stabilising factor in Asia and the world. In this mutual and global pursuit, PM Abe and Japan are a perfect friend. We have mutual friendship and mutual trust.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App