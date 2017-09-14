Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE updates: Japan PM, Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project

Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Shinzo Abe in Gujarat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

On day 2 of his visit to Gujarat, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project at ceremony near the Sabarmati Railway Station.

The two prime ministers will then visit Dandu Kutir, a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, before holding bilateral talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Their meeting, the tenth in the last three years, will focus on defence technology and cooperation and bilateral trade between the two countries.

Modi, who is hosting the Japanese PM in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, received Abe and his wife, Akie, at the airport — a departure from protocol — on Wednesday, before embarking on a roadshow in an open-top vehicle to the Sabarmati Ashram. After a guided tour of the Ashram, they visited Sidi Saiyyed Ni Jaali, a 16th-century mosque. Modi later hosted Abe and Akie at a Gujarati rooftop restaurant.

8.30 am: Ahead of Abe’s visit to India, the Japanese PM had said he was looking forward to advancing the “new era in Japan-India relations.” He added that economic cooperation is the cornerstone of the countries’ relationship, adding that there are 1,305 Japanese companies in India.

“Prime Minister Modi is a powerful leader with an outstanding ability to get things done. I believe Japan-India relationship is blessed with the largest potential in the world and I am determined that Japan and India will lead the way towards peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world,” Abe added, in a statement.

8.15 am: Welcome to our live blog on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India. Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks on Thursday. This is their tenth meeting in the last three years.

