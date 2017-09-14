Shinzo Abe in India: Here’s the full list of 15 MoUs and agreements signed between India and Japan

The pacts were inked during the talks between PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. (Source: MEA/Twitter) The pacts were inked during the talks between PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

India and Japan on Wednesday signed 15 agreements to broad-base their strategic partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region where China is increasing its assertiveness. The pacts were inked during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, to give a boost to cooperation in various key sectors, including civil aviation, trade and science and technology.

Modi, while addressing a joint press event with Abe, said Indo-Japan ties were not limited to bilateral or regional spheres. The two sides also closely cooperated on key global issues.

Shinzo Abe said, “We have just signed a joint statement which will serve as a milestone to open a new era for Japan-India relationship… based on that we will strongly promote Japan-India special strategic and global partnership to drive peace and prosperity for Indo-Pacific region and the whole world.”

Below is the full list of agreements signed on Thursday between India and Japan:

Disaster Risk Management

1. MOC between the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of the Republic of India and the Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan aims to cooperate and collaborate in the field of disaster risk reduction and to share the experiences, knowledge and policies on disaster prevention.

Skills Development

2. MoC in the field of Japanese language education in India between MEA and MOFA, Japan, to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of Japanese language education in India.

Connectivity

3. The India Japan Act East Forum to enhance connectivity and promote developmental projects in the northeastern region of India in an efficient and effective manner.

Economic & Commercial

4. Arrangement between India Post and Japan Post on administrative instruction for the implementation of cool EMS service aims at implementing the commercial arrangement of ‘Cool EMS’ service between Japan Post and India Post, through which fresh food can be sent from Japan to India in cool boxes for the Japanese expatriates in India.

Investment (Gujarat)

5. The India-Japan Investment Promotion Road map between DIPP and METI to facilitate and accelerate Japanese investments in India.

6. MoC between METI and the state of Gujarat on ‘Japan-India special programme for Make In India’ in Mandal Bechraj-Khoraj, to cooperate in infrastructure development programmes in the Mandal Bechraj-Khorajregion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe ahead of India- Japan annual summit at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe ahead of India- Japan annual summit at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Civil Aviation

7. Exchange of RoD on Civil Aviation Cooperation, which opens skies between India and Japan i.e. Indian and Japanese carriers can mount now unlimited flights to select cities.

Science and technology

8. Agreement for international joint exchange programme between inter-disciplinary theoretical and mathematical sciences programme (iTHEMS), RIKEN and National Centres for Biological Sciences (Simons-NCBS) to establish a ‘Joint Exchange Programme’ to identify and foster talented young scientists from both countries to collaborate in the field of theoretical biology.

9. Joint research contract between the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST), Japan, and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to conduct joint research and to establish an international centre named ‘DBT-AIST International CENter for Translational & Environmental Research (DAICENTER)’ at AIST, Japan, in order to promote science and technology in both.

10. MoU signed between DBT and National Institute of Advanced Science & Technology (AIST), to promote research collaboration between DBT research institutes and AIST in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology.

Sports

11. MoU signed on international academic and sports exchange between Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE)and Nippon Sports Science University, Japan (NSSU). This will facilitate and deepen international education cooperation and exchanges between Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, India, and Nippon Sport Science University, Japan.

12. MoU signed on international academic and sports exchange between the Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sports Science University, Japan (NSSU). This will facilitate and deepen international education cooperation and exchange between the Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sport Science University, Japan.

13. Letter of intent signed between Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) and the University of Tsukuba, Japan to strengthen strategic collaboration, joint research programmes and exchanges between the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, India and University of Tsukuba, Japan will be undertaken.

14. Letter of intent signed between Sports Authority of India and University of Tsukuba, Japan to strengthen strategic collaboration, joint research programme and exchanges between University of Tsukuba, Japan and Sports Authority of India.

Academics/Think Tank

15. MoU signed between RIS and IDE-JETRO for promotion of cooperation in research-related activities to promote institutional cooperation between RIS and IDE-JETRO to strengthen the capacity of research and effectiveness of dissemination of research findings.

