Shimla water crisis: Dues pending, civic body cuts supply to 43 hotels

People wait to collect drinking water from the tanker as the city faces acute shortage of drinking water, in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) People wait to collect drinking water from the tanker as the city faces acute shortage of drinking water, in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

THE SHIMLA Municipal Corporation Friday disconnected water supply to 43 hotels that have not paid their water dues. The pending dues are over Rs 2 crore. A hotel owned by BJP MLA Balbir Verma is also among the hotels. The order for supply disconnection was passed by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel two days ago. The bench is monitoring the steps taken by the state government and the civic body to deal with the water crisis and streamline distribution network, which the court says was in a total mess.

During Friday’s hearing, the bench questioned Shimla Municipal Commissioner Rohit Jamwal on why water supply was still continuing to defaulter hoteliers and sought immediate compliance cautioning against any laxity in the matter. Later, teams of officials went around the town and enforced the court orders.

The court adopted a tough stance on failure to enforce the orders relating to water supplies to VIPs in the town.

“Mr Commissioner, you are not supposed to fill up the water shortage of VIPs by sending them individual tankers. If they have problems or run out of water, tell them to come on the road and fill their buckets from the tankers carrying the water to scarcity areas. Is that clear?” CJ Karol said.

The court had exempted only the Governor and the Chief Minister from its directives on water tankers. The court conveyed its displeasure over the fact that despite claims made by Advocate General Ashok Sharma about substantial improvement in water supply and distribution, things have not changed much.

The court also ordered the municipal Corporation to stop the abuse of domestic connection for commercial/unauthorised purposes and disconnect supply. The bench also took note of the protests happening in town. It ordered, “We direct the state administration to ensure that miscreants do not disturb/create hurdle in the distribution of water by the MC through water tankers. We direct that no dharnas in this regard shall be allowed to be held to ensure that the distribution of water is done to one and all in a peaceful manne,” said the bench.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd