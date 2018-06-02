Shimla water crisis: 65-year-old woman dies after being hit by water supply tanker

People wait to collect drinking water from the tanker as the city faces acute shortage of drinking water, in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) People wait to collect drinking water from the tanker as the city faces acute shortage of drinking water, in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

If the water crisis wasn’t enough, Shimla received some more bad news when a 65-year-old woman succumbed to injuries Saturday afternoon after she was hit by a water supply tanker on Mall road. A senior police officer confirmed to The Indian Express that water tanker driver drove rashly on Mall road, the main street in Shimla, seriously injuring one Uma Keparte.

Keparte, who is a resident of Chotta Shimla, was declared dead on arrival at Indira Gandhi Medical College, said police. In a written statement, “A lady 65-year-old, named Uma Keprate, was hit by water tanker near Shere Punjab and was brought dead to IGMC. She was a resident of Chotta Shimla and hailed from village Chadyana, Kotkhai,” said the Shimla police in a written statement. Also Read: Dues pending, civic body cuts supply to 43 hotels

Following Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order passed on Wednesday, the Shimla Municipal Corporation disconnected water supply to 43 hotels on Friday, that failed to pay water dues. The pending due are over Rs. 2 crore.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Shimla has been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visit to the hill station. Local residents have also expressed their anger on social media in the last few days, with some asking tourists to stay away from Shimla. The messages on social media have also cautioned the hoteliers who are so fed up with complaints from the customers that they have offered a full refund of the advance payment if they choose to cancel.

Following negative publicity, a special Himachal Pradesh High Court bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel on Friday showed displeasure over certain media reports advising tourists to avoid visiting Shimla in the wake of the water crisis. On Friday hearing, Justice Goel made a specific mention of a report in foreign media (a newspaper), which he observed had tried to portray the ‘queen of hills’ in a bad light.

“Taking into consideration the historic importance of the town, as also the factum of Shimla being world over known as “the Queen of Hills”, which attracts tourists from the entire world, media to exercise restraint and not sensationalise the issue so as to dissuade the tourists from visiting Shimla,” said the court order.

(With ENS inputs)

