Shimla struggles without power, water and mobility

Heavy snowfall led to blockades and traffic jams on several arterial roads. Express photo

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh as it continued to snow for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Power and water supply were disrupted and traffic on roads remained affected due to the heavy snowfall.

People travelling to the city without advance booking in hotels faced hardships as most hotels were packed. Tourists were seen shuttling from one place to another looking for a room.

Several tourists who had booked rooms at hotels in Kufri, Mashorbra and Naldehra were unable to reach their destination as movement of vehicles beyond Dhalli was disrupted. Roads remained blocked and a long queue of vehicles was spotted on the road leading to Shimla.

Power supply was restored in priority areas such as the state secretariat, hospitals and water pumping stations on Saturday, more than 12 hours after the snowfall started.

However, several parts of the town and key residential localities remained dark on Sunday. Power supply could not be restored till late on Sunday evening due to fallen poles, uprooted trees and broken electricity lines.

PWD and municipal officials worked overtime on Sunday morning to clear the snow on the Ridge and Mall road to ensure that Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was flying back from Mandi, could reach his private residence.

Later in the day, the CM issued a statement, asking the authorities to restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads at the earliest.

Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works, A K Kohli, said that major roads, including Shimla-Manali and Shimla-Chandigarh highways had been opened for vehicular traffic on Sunday.

“The department has pressed into service 195 JCB machines, 20 dozers, 10 front enloaders and men to restore road connectivity in the affected areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister has also directed authorities to restore power supply in the affected areas. He has been apprised that work was on to restore Jutogh-Bharari 33 KV line which was damaged due to trees falling on the supply line.

Reports from Shimla’s upper areas said there was no movement of traffic on Theog -Kahrapathar road.

The traffic on Shimla-Parwanoo-Delhi National Highway has also been restored.