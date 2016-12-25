White Christmas in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla experiences season’s first snowfall

Snowfall in Kufri, a small hill station 13 km away from Shimla. (Source: ANI) Snowfall in Kufri, a small hill station 13 km away from Shimla. (Source: ANI)

Shimla on Sunday witnessed the season’s first snowfall as tourists flocking to the holiday destination were welcomed by sleet that quickly morphed itself into snow. It, however, did not diminish the festive spirit as many were seen clicking pictures of the snowfall. Kufri, a small hill station 13 km away from the state capital, was covered under a thick cover of snow. The heavy snowfall affected vehicular movement on National Highway 5, news agency ANI reported.

Snowfall affects traffic movement on National Highway 5. (Source: ANI) Snowfall affects traffic movement on National Highway 5. (Source: ANI)

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department predicted that most of the tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh will experience mellow sunshine with long sunny days greeting the visitors till December 29.

First snow fall of the season in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/PJbafk4uJo — Sanjay Bragta (@SanjayBragta) December 25, 2016

Temperatures have been recorded above the average in popular tourist spots like Shimla, Narkanda, Kasauli, Manali, Dalhousie and Chamba owing to prevailing dry weather.

Tourists enjoying the snow in Shimla. (Source: ANI) Tourists enjoying the snow in Shimla. (Source: ANI)

“The minimum temperature is above average these days across the state. A feeble western disturbance is approaching the region and its impact could be seen in high hills till Sunday. So there are chances of rain or snow at isolated places in inaccessible areas,” Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office, told IANS.

The minimum temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius, which is relatively high, in Shimla on Saturday, he said.

with inputs from IANS

