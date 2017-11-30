Shimla district administration issues snow advisory, urges visitors to avoid bringing infants, elderly people

Shimla district administration has issued a snow advisory for tourists ( Express file photo) Shimla district administration has issued a snow advisory for tourists ( Express file photo)

The Shimla district administration has issued a snow advisory for tourists, especially from Punjab and Haryana, to hire trained drivers during snowfall, carry blankets, and avoid bringing infants and elderly people.

The advisory, issued yesterday, was sent to deputy commissioners for distribution among tourists, travel agents, taxi operators and other stakeholders so that they do not face any inconvenience, an official said.

“The advisory has been also sent to all the DCs of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh administration. They have been asked to inform tourists to come prepared and take necessary precautions,” Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Shimla witnesses spells of snowfall during winters and a large number of tourists visit the place during the season.

Tourists should bring trained and experienced drivers to avoid accidents during snowfall; carry blankets and warmers; and avoid bringing infants and elderly persons along, said the advisory. It said that in case of an emergency, tourists should call the helpline number 0177 2800880-83.

