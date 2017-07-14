Shimla schoolgirl rape and murder: Amid mounting pressure, govt refers case to CBI

People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Amid mounting pressure from locals in Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the rape and murder of a Class X school girl, whose body was found two days after she went missing on July 4. Protesters, who resorted to violence today, rejected the findings of a Special Investigation Team and the initial arrests of six people, and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Superintendent Shimla D W Negi was gheraoed after an unruly mob, including youths and women, which resorted to stone-pelting at the local police station. They also damaged four police vehicles including that of Negi’s and the Deputy SP. Private vehicles were damaged as well. The protesters blocked traffic on the main highways connecting Kinnaur and upper Shimla areas. Shops and business establishments remained closed in the region.

An Independent MLA from Chopal had a hard time pacifying the crowds, who said the arrests in the case are a farce. The protesters added that a few Nepali labourers and poor persons have been arrested to cover up the case and save the real culprits. Also read: Six suspects held; cops say they offered her lift. Click here.

“There is a complete cover up by the police. The actual accused have not been arrested. We will not rest till justice was done to my sister. We want a CBI probe,” Manu, the sister of the victim, who was part of the protest and dharna at Theog, said.

