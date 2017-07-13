Shimla schoolgirl rape-murder: Five held, all from well-to-do families

A protest to seek justice for the 16-year-old victim in Shimla, on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar A protest to seek justice for the 16-year-old victim in Shimla, on Wednesday. Pradeep Kumar

A Himachal Pradesh police special investigation team has detained a fifth suspect in the case of a schoolgirl’s gang rape and murder amid anger following emergence of a graphic picture of the brutality.

Details emerging after the arrests show that all five suspects were from well-to-do families who were in apple growing business in Shimla district. After night-long questioning of some of the suspects, it has emerged that the girl was kidnapped on July 4 when she was returning home from school, driven away in a vehicle to a house where her arms and legs were broken and she was raped, a police source said.

The post-mortem has confirmed rape, her death by strangulation and shown proof of broken limbs and deep injuries all over her face and body. Her body, which was dumped in the Halaila forests, was found on July 6.

The girl’s father is a farmer in Shimla district and her family had lodged a police complaint after she did not return home from school on July 4. The rage surrounding the rape and murder has been such that the police had to remove the suspects thrice during interrogation on Tuesday as crowds gathered, seeking to avenge the girl’s death and demanding that the youths be handed over to them. The five are being questioned at an undisclosed location.

Police sources said the details emerging on the accused show that one of the five had a case registered under Scheduled Castes/Tribes Atrocities Act against him. Another youth is suspected to be a “drug addict”. A third suspect is believed to be an alcoholic and one of the youths is allegedly involved in drug trafficking, police sources said. The police are analysing call details of the suspects, aged between 21 and 29 years, to prove their presence at the scene of crime. Inspector-General of Police (south) Zahur Zaidi, who heads the SIT probing the rape, said: “All we (the SIT) are looking for is prosecutable evidence.The case will be so strong that the guilty would get maximum punishment.”

