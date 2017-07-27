Shimla schoolgirl rape and murder: Himachal Pradesh BJP demands CM Virbhadra Singh’s resignation

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File)

The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Thursday launched a state-wide protest demanding that Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh resign on moral grounds in the schoolgirl rape and murder case. The party’s workers also burnt effigies of Singh at all 7,497 polling booths of the state, criticising the state government for deteriorating law and order situation. “The state BJP had given a 48-hour ultimatum to the chief minister to resign on moral grounds by July 26, failing which the party had announced to organise a state-wide protest,” Uttarakhand BJP chief spokesperson Rajiv Bindal said.

The protests were led by female activists to express solidarity with the girl’s family and highlight the crime against women.

Meanwhile, four accused in the case were produced in a court and their judicial custody was extended by 14 days.

The CBI team again visited the State Forensic Laboratory at Junga and discussed various aspects with experts.

They also reportedly visited the Kotkhai police station where an accused in the case was allegedly killed by another co-accused.

