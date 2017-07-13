Shimla schoolgirl gangrape-murder case: SIT arrests five more people

People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI/ File Photo) People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI/ File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team of the Himachal police, probing the gangrape and murder of a class-X school girl in Shimla, on Thursday arrested five more people in connection with the case. Of those arrested, two persons are from Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and two are from Nepal while one is local, who happens to be the main accused. Earlier on Wednesday, one person, named Ashish Chauhan, son of a local orchardist, was arrested by the SIT after huge public outcry. Several social bodies and activities asking for a CBI probe.

Director General of Police Sumesh Goyal told media persons that the police have forensic and circumstantial evidence against all the accused. Further investigations in the case were still on to establish foolproof linkages of all in the crime. “It’s something extremely shocking and highly shameful that the six persons were in the age group between 19 to 42 years. Though none of them had past criminal record, barring Chauhan. The investigations about his role were still on, especially to study the call details and his locations.” said the DGP.

The gangrape of the girl took place on July 4 when she was returning from the school. According to police, she took a lift from a private vehicle which was being driven by Rajender Singh. Other accused – Subash Singh Bisht, Surat Singh, Lokjan alias Chottu and Deepak alias Deepu were also in the vehicle.

“Rajendra works as a manager in an orchard of a leading apple grower at Halaila village. After driving some distance he stopped the vehicles and pulled her down. They took her to nearby forests and raped her. All were under the influence of liquor,” said Goyal.

