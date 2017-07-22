Shimla rape-murder: Under attack, cops managed to slip out with case file

There was no senior official from the civil administration at the spot to engage the agitated crowd in talks and convince them to keep their protest peaceful There was no senior official from the civil administration at the spot to engage the agitated crowd in talks and convince them to keep their protest peaceful

When an angry mob went on a rampage, setting Kotkhai police station afire, did little they realise that the case file and FIR relating to the rape and murder case of a Class X schoolgirl at Halaila village, was also at risk of being destroyed in the fire. Highly placed sources said some policemen, who took refuge inside the police station when it came under heavy stone pelting, fished out the file from the records and managed to give the crowd the slip.

“Initially, we did not realise that the mob will go to such an extent… that they will set the police station on fire. There was hope that some senior political leaders may succeed in dissuading the crowd from damaging public property or police records. Suddenly, we saw smoke coming out of the building. It was decided that the case file must be saved at any cost,” a police officer said. Ironically, there was no senior official from the civil administration at the spot to engage the agitated crowd in talks and convince them to keep their protest peaceful.

“Except for a tehsildar, who also looked helpless and harried, no official, such as SDM or ADM or deputy commissioner, had reached the spot. Additional SP (Shimla) Bhajan Negi was there,” recalls a BJP leader. Some people in the mob raising slogans against the DGP and IG Zahur Zaidi (who also had headed the SIT that probed the case) and SP Shimla D W Negi. Reports said many people were unaware that Zaidi was also inside the police station when the mob attacked the building. He managed to escape when a civil official tipped off the protesters about his presence.

