Shimla rape-murder: Orchard owner’s son gets bail

The site where the girl was raped and murdered. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar The site where the girl was raped and murdered. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

A local court on Saturday granted bail to Ashish Chauhan, one of the six accused in the case of rape and murder of a schoolgirl at Kotkhai. Chauhan (32), son of a local orchard owner, was among those arrested by the SIT in July after the FIR was filed. One of the accused died in police custody under mysterious circumstances. Chauhan, who has been in judicial custody, had filed his bail plea in August.

The case is being probed by the CBI, which has not made any headway in the case, except arresting eight police officers, including IGP Zahur Zaidi, in connection with the custodial death of one of the accused in the case.

“In the absence of concrete evidence and chargesheet despite a lapse of 90 days, he was granted bail,” said a member of Chauhan’s family. Chauhan, along with five other accused, Rajinder Singh alias Raju, Subhash Singh Bisht, Lakjan alias Chotu, Suraj and Deepak, were arrested by the police on July 13 for the rape and murder of 16-year-old girl who went missing on July 4 and whose body was found two days later at Halaila forests in Kotkhai.

