Shimla rape-murder & custodial death: Arrested ex-SP taken to Delhi for questioning

EX-SHIMLA Superintendent of Police D W Negi, who was arrested by the CBI in the custodial death case of Suraj Singh, one of the six suspects in the Gudiya rape and murder case, was taken to Delhi on Friday for questioning.

Negi is the ninth police officer to be arrested in the sensational case relating to the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found on July 6, two days after she went missing on her way home from school.

The Special Investigation Team, set up by the police, arrested six persons before CBI took over the case on the orders of the High Court following the death of Suraj Singh, one of the accused, in custody. The CBI has arrested eight police officials, including IGP Zahur H Zaidi and DSP Theog Manoj Joshi, so far. All of them are still in judicial custody.

On Thursday, almost after nearly three months, CBI arrested Negi, the Shimla SP at the time of the rape and custodial death. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh lashed out at the CBI, alleging that the agency has not done anything worthwhile apart from arresting police officers ever since the case was handed over to it.

