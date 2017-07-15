Shimla rape-murder case: Will go to any extent to seek justice for her, says victim’s kin

People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) People holding placards and lighting candles to seek justice for a 16-year-old girl who was raped and killed, at Historical Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

She was the youngest among six daughters of Keshav Ram, a small farmer of village Shirguli, and perhaps the most adorable child in the family, besides son Aman, who is also a student of same school, Government Higher secondary School, Mahasu (Kotkhai).

Her cousin Sneha says, “She was pretty and a confident girl.

“She often used to tell, Papa, you will see I will do something different in my life. We never thought such a cruel fate awaited her, taking her to such a barbaric and gruesome end, forget what she could have achieved in her life,” says Manu, her sister who was part of today’s protest. “We will go to any extent to get justice. Her life has been cut short by those beasts and whatever police did to us was like rubbing salt on our wounds. Her violators are still moving freely. The SIT is a farce. It has only booked petty Nepali labourers and a few others. Had they been involved, they (arrested persons) could have fled to Nepal.”

Family members also disputed the police theory that she took a lift on a private carriage vehicle of 32-year old Rajender Singh alias Raju. “It’s also not true that she knew Raju even before. I know my sister well. She never used to take lift,” Manu says.

