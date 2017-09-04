Shimla rape-murder case: Three-day CBI remand for IGP Zaidi, seven other policemen

IG Zahur H Zaidi (Centre) and DSP Manoj Joshi coming out after he was produced in the district court on Monday in connection with the custodial death of Suraj, the 29 year old main accused of the gudiya rape and murder case, Shimla on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) IG Zahur H Zaidi (Centre) and DSP Manoj Joshi coming out after he was produced in the district court on Monday in connection with the custodial death of Suraj, the 29 year old main accused of the gudiya rape and murder case, Shimla on Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

A district court in Shimla on Monday sent eight policemen, who were arrested in connection with the custodial death of an accused in the Kothkai rape and murder case, to CBI custody for three days. They were brought back from Delhi this afternoon.

Earlier, IGP Zahur Haidar Zaidi and seven other policemen were remanded to CBI custody till September 4 after Suraj Singh, a suspect in the rape-and-murder of a minor school girl in Kotkhai area, died in police custody. Eight police personnel also included a DSP and SHO of Kotkhai police station.

Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal, was among six people arrested by the local police. He was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the police station last month, which sparked a massive public outrage.

The Class 10th student had disappeared on July 4 and her naked body was recovered from Haliala forests in Kotkhai on July 6. On August 30, the CBI had taken the eight arrested police officials to its headquarters in the national capital for questioning by a Special Investigation Team formed by it.

