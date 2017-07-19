Shimla rape-murder case: Prem Kumar Dhumal asks CM’s resignation, threatens mass demonstrations

Prem Kumar Dhumal. Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Suspecting a major security lapse and also a foul play in the custodial death of the accused in rape and murder of 16-year old girl, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, and imposition of President’s rule in the state.

“Death of an accused in the police lock-up raises several questions, which neither the state government nor police will be able to justify. Why were all accused kept together and where was night duty guard sleeping? It’s also learnt that deceased knew many facts ,which he had assured to reveal. Before this, he died in police custody,” Dhumal questioned .

He said the incident also reflects worsening law and order situation in the state .Even accused are not safe in the police lock-ups .

Former Chief Minister said that right from the beginning the police role had been under clouds. There have been reports that the police had overlooked vital clues. This had raised outrage in the public. There have been protests day in, day out, to seek justice for the minor girl. Now, the mysterious death has added further complications to the case. The public is not able to digest the police theory.

He said if the Chief Minister refused to tender his resignation,the BJP will hold protests through-out the state. He also wondered why the Chief Minister was nervous over the public protests seeking justice for the victim. “His charge that the BJP was financing the public protests is highly insulting for the people and social activists involved in the public show of anger. Does he main that those agitating are bought over? He is highly mistaken” Dhuma said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd