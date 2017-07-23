Shimla rape-murder case: Govt upgrades school near victim’s village, names it after her

Left-wing organisations lead massive protests at Theog in Shimla Saturday. Pradeep Kumar Left-wing organisations lead massive protests at Theog in Shimla Saturday. Pradeep Kumar

After huge public outcry over rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl, the Himachal Pradesh government Saturday decided to upgrade and name a government middle school in Dhar Tarpunoo (Tali) as a senior secondary school. They have also decided to name the school after the Class X girl, who was a victim of rape and gruesome murder at Halaila village (Kotkhai), 56 km from Shimla.

The announcement was made hours after Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur and SP Shimla Soumya Sambasivan reached out to the grieving family, nearly two weeks after the incident had occured.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary V C Pharka said that this was the nearest school to the victim’s home. The school will be made functional with immediate effect. He added that a post for principal, five posts of for post-graduate teachers (PGTs), one post each for trained graduate teachers (TGT ) and one post for a language teacher had been sanctioned.

The school will be named after the real name of the victim, said a government official. The 16-year-old girl used to travel five to six kms daily to reach her school in Mahasu. “Had the school been nearer to her her house, she would not have met this fate,” said her uncle, Rajender Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App