Shimla rape-murder case: Court grants bail to Ashish Chauhan, one of the six accused

Ashish Chauhan, one of the six accused in the rape and murder case of a school girl at Kotkhai has been granted bail. He is the son of a local orchardist and was among those arrested by the SIT of Himachal Pradesh police in July 2017 after an FIR was lodged in the incident. One of the other accused later died in police custody under mysterious circumstances.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Ashish got bail by a local court as no any evidence weas found against him. He was in judicial custody and had earlier filed bail plea in the court in August 2017.

The case was being invested by the CBI which too has not done anything in the case except arresting eight police officers including IGP Zahur Zaidi in the custodial death case .

“On Saturday in the absence of concrete evidence and chargesheet despite lapse of 90 days, Ashish was granted bail”, confirmed a family member.

Ashish along with five other accused Rajinder Singh alias Raju, Subhash Singh Bisht, Lakjan alias Chotu, Suraj and Deepak were arrested by the police on July 13 in a case pertaining to rape and murder case of a 16-year-old girl who went missing on July 4 and her body was found two days later at Halaila forests in Kotkhai.

Amid public outrage alleging shoddy investigations by the Special Investigation team, the case was referred to the CBI by the High Court on request by the state government.

High Court,which is monitoring the case, has pulled up the CBI for not making progress in the case despite so many opportunities given to the agency,

