Shimla rape-murder case: CBI takes IGP Zaidi, others to Delhi for interrogation

Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Protesters at Gumma in Shimla district. (Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zahur H Zaidi and seven other policemen of Himachal Pradesh Police, arrested in connection with the custodial death of an accused in the rape and murder case of a schoolgirl in Shimla’s Kothkai, are being taken to New Delhi for interrogation.

Zaidi and others, part of a Special Investigation Team probing the rape and murder case, were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday. They were produced before the Shimla district court, which sent them to CBI custody till September 4.

Suraj Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal arrested by the SIT along with five others on July 13, died in police custody days after his arrest. Suraj’s wife has accused the police of framing her husband.

On July 4, a 16-year old girl had gone missing while she was on her way back home from school at Mahasu in Kotkai, over 50 km from Shimla. Two days on, her body was found dumped in the forest at Halaila village. The SIT headed by Zaidi was set up three days later following widespread protests across the state.

Later, on July 19, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered a CBI probe into the incident after protests over the incident continued unabated. The CBI registered two separate FIRs — one on the rape-murder of the girl, and the other on the custodial death.

Beside Zaidi, other policemen who have been arrested are DSP Theog Manoj Joshi; SHO of Kotkhai police station Rajinder Singh; ASI Deep Chand Sharma, who was the investigating officer in the rape-murder case; head-constables Mohan Lal, Suraj Singh and Rafiq Ali; and constable Ranjit Singh.

