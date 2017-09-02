Only in Express
Shimla rape-murder case: CBI summons former Shimla SP, gets nod for narco test of five accused

Till Thursday many in the town were surprised at the CBI's decision of not to summon SP Negi in connection with its investigations.

September 2, 2017
transfer racket case, CBI, CBI probe, Kautilya Award, Sukriti Awards, IB officer Kameshwar, indian express news CBI is learnt to have taken local court permission for Narco-analysis test of five accused including Rajender Singh alias Raju, driver-cum-orchard manager, whom the police had claimed as main accused in the case. (Representational Image)
Tightening its grip on the Himachal Pradesh police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned DW Negi, former Superintendent of Police Shimla who was initially supervising the investigation in the rape and murder case of a 16-year school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla before the setting up of an SIT. He has been asked to reach the CBI office in Delhi on Saturday, said an official of the agency.

Highly-placed sources informed that Negi, who was shifted from the post after protests in the town seeking an impartial probe by CBI, was posted as SP (vigilance).
 
The CBI had earlier directed Bhajan Dass Negi, former additional SP (Rural, Shimla), DSP Rattan Singh and three other cops to report to the head-office in Delhi and join the investigation. The CBI is also looking into the custodial death case of Suraj Singh, one of the six suspects arrested in connection with the rape-murder case. Till Thursday many in the town were surprised at the CBI’s decision of not to summon Negi in connection with its investigations.
Meanwhile, the CBI is learnt to have taken local court permission for narco-analysis test of five accused including Rajender Singh alias Raju, driver-cum-orchard manager, whom the police had claimed as main accused in the case. Other four accused include Ashish Chauhan, son of an orchardist, Subhash Siingh Bisht and Deepak (both from Uttrakhand) and Lokjan alias Chottu, who is a Nepali national.
 
Sixth accused Suraj Singh died in police custody for which the CBI had arrested policemen including the IGP. All the arrested eight SIT members have been taken to Delhi for interrogation. CBI is slated to submit its status report to the High Court on September 6.
 
Shimla and some other towns including Theog- a gateway town to Kotkhai, still continue to witness protests to build public pressure on the CBI to complete the investigations at the earliest . The opposition BJP has already demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on moral grounds after arrests of the IGP rank officer and seven others, who had allegedly botched-up investigations and prepared a false story about the death of Suraj Singh by a co-accused in the lock-up. The police have placed all policemen including Zaidi under suspension.

