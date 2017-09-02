Shimla rape-murder case: CBI summons former Shimla SP, gets nod for narco test of five accused

Tightening its grip on the Himachal Pradesh police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned DW Negi, former Superintendent of Police Shimla who was initially supervising the investigation in the rape and murder case of a 16-year school girl at Kotkhai in Shimla before the setting up of an SIT. He has been asked to reach the CBI office in Delhi on Saturday, said an official of the agency.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 2, 2017 at 10:43 amDrvicentmar May Do you need to raise cash for health care costs or paying debts or in a state of financial breakdown?Wait! Consider kidney as an Option. If you wish to today. Message us immediately.A kidney is bought for a maximum amount of $820,000.00, US Dollars.The National foundation is currently buying healthy kidney.My name is Dr Davis Morgan, I'm a Nephrologist in the kidney National hospital.Our Hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor.We are located in Indian, Canada, UK, Turkey, USA, Malaysia, South Africa etc If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via Email : vicentmark Need s. Waiting for your responds….. Best Regards…. Dr vicentmar 91Reply