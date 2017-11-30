Shimla rape-murder case: CBI submits status report in Himachal Pradesh High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo) The Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday submitted its status report in the Himachal Pradesh high court in connection with the gruesome rape and murder case of 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai and the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six suspects.

Suraj Singh, who was arrested by police SIT on July 13, had died in custody at Kotkhai police station on July 18. Six persons were arrested in the case out of which one died in police custody. The case was later transferred to the CBI on the orders of the high court.

Although the High Court had set deadline of November 30 to file chargesheet, t he agency informed the Court that the chargesheet against eight police officers including IGP Zahur Zaidi and DSP Manoj Joshi–all members of the police SIT, was filed in the CBI court on November 25.

A special bench of High Court comprising of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Sharma expressed satisfaction over the report and asked the CBI to complete the investigations in the main case relating to Kotkhai girl’s rape and murder by December 20.

Observing that public sentiments and that of the Court are linked to outcome of the CBI investigations in the case, the bench said steps should be taken to complete the investigations at the earliest.

The CBI counsel informed the court that chargesheet against Shimla’s former Superintendent of Police DW Negi, who was arrested on November 16, will also be filed by December 20. The next hearing in the case is fixed for December 20 and before this the CBI has to complete the investigations in the rape and murder case .

The 16-year old student–now nicknamed as Gudiya , was on her way back home when she went missing on July 4. Her Body was found in Halaila forests on July 6.

The case, which triggered wide-spread protests and violence at Kotkhai, Shimla and other towns, led to ordering of the CBI probe by the High Court .

