Shimla rape-murder case: CBI files chargesheet against IGP Zahur H Zaidi and seven others

Less than a week before the set deadline by Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed the charge-sheet against IGP Zahur H Zaidi and seven other police personnel, arrested in the custodial death case of Suraj Singh, a suspect in the Kothai rape and murder case.

According to CBI officials, the chargesheet along with annexes and statements of around 50 witnesses, runs into nearly 600-pages. Former Superintendent of Police Shimla, D W Negi, who was arrested on November 16 and is facing the enquiry into his role in the case, has not been charge-sheeted. “Investigations, in this case, are still underway while remaining eight who were arrested on August 29, have been charge-sheeted under sections 302, 330, 331, 348, 323, 326, 218, 201, 195, 196 and 120-B of the IPC” confirmed the official. Except Negi, all other arrested officers were members of the SIT headed by Zaidi.

Suraj Singh, a Nepali national was one of the six accused, who was arrested by the SIT. He died in the custody after allegedly being tortured during the interrogation. The case was referred to the CBI but before the central agency could take over the investigations, Singh died while in custody on July 18. An angered mob had then torched the Kotkhai police station.

CBI insiders say some of the police officers have also been accused of destroying evidence. In the second postmortem which was conducted by the CBI revealed 32 injury marks on Suraj’s body. Most of these wounds were inflicted by sticks and belts, clearly indicating police brutality. After Suraj ‘s death, the police had concocted the story to frame co-accused Rajender Singh alias Raju in his murder.

The CBI, reportedly, got access to some telephonic conversations and statement of night duty guard, to book nine police officials in the case. After the CBI filed the chargesheet, Zaidi asked the court to make its copy available to him for his defence. The move, however, was opposed by the CBI.

Beside Zaidi and DSP Theog Manoj Joshi, other arrested by the CBI include former Station House Officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deep Chand—who was investigating officer in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, Head Constables- Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, and Rafiq Ali and Constable Ranjit Streta. Five persons, apart from deceased Suraj Singh, arrested by the police SIT on July 13 are now on bail include Rajender Singh alias Raju, a driver-cum-orchard manager; Ashish Chauhan, son of an orchardist, Subhash Singh Bisht and Deepak, both from Uttrakhand and Lokjan alias Chottu, who is also a Nepali national.

The accused will face a problem in the trial as district bar association of Shimla had decided that none of its members will appear for the accused persons in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, which also includes the custodial death case.

High Court last month had told the CBI to file the charge sheet in the custodial death case before November 30. Meanwhile, the CBI court has extended the judicial remand of nine policemen till December 7.

