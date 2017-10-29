Shimla rape & murder case: CBI court rejects Zaidi bail plea

A CBI court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Inspector General of Police (IGP) ZH Zaidi in the case of custodial death of an accused in the rape and murder case of a teenage girl in Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh. Zaidi was heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of rape-and-murder of the minor school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July.

He was one of the eight persons who were arrested for “cover-up” after the case was transferred to the CBI on the orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Suraj Singh, a 29-year-old labourer from Nepal, was among the six people arrested by the local police. Singh, however, died in police custody on July 18.

