Shimla rape-murder case: CBI closes on key ‘suspects’ after HC gives it two weeks

Shimla: People staging a demonstration to demand justice for a 16-year-old school girl, who was raped and murdered in Kotkhai, in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Friday gave sufficient hints that it was closing on some of the key suspects in the case, who were quizzed during past two weeks in connection with gruesome rape and murder case of 16-year old school girl at Halaila village in Kotkhai area of Shimla.

“We can confirm interrogation /examination of around 100 persons, who also include some of the suspects. Two of the four persons whose pictures were loaded on a Facebook, were also examined in detail. The next course of action will follow only once agency completes its proper home work,” said a CBI spokesman when contacted in Delhi later in the day on Friday .

The CBI sources beside five persons currently lodged in the judicial custody, there could be few arrests both in connection with girl’s rape and murder case as also custodial death. The agency infact had already got some forensic evidence relating to custodial death.

Insiders say the SIT, which was camping in Shimla, had recorded the statement of one Happy Negi beside another youth Ishan. Both hail from Kotkhai area.

After High Court having pulled-up the CBI, the agency is learnt to have stepped-up the investigations as the court had given it only two weeks time to file it’s report.

Earlier on Thursday, CBI had submitted its status report to the Court in the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol. The CBI had sought four week’s time but bench declined so ,only agreeing for two weeks.

The court had also asked all seven members of the police SIT, which was formed by the DGP Somesh Goyal for investigations, to file their separate affidavits relating to the investigations they had done before the records were handed over to the CBI on July 23 following High Court orders.

