Shimla rape-murder case: CBI arrests eight officers for custodial death of accused

CBI files fresh case in coal scam against Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited. (file) CBI files fresh case in coal scam against Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited. (file)

The Central Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday arrested eight police officers, including former IGP Zahur H Zaidi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Theog) Manoj Joshi, in connection with the custodial death of one of the accused in the rape and murder case of a class Xth girl. All the officers arrested were part of the SIT which was formed after mass protests over the rape and murder of the girl while she was coming back from school. The body of the 16-year-old was found on July 6, two days after the incident.

The SIT team formed on July 9 and was headed by Zaidi, had arrested six persons on July 13 in connection with the rape and murder of the girl. But five days later, one of the suspects, Suraj Singh, a Nepali national, was killed inside the police station. The police had claimed that he was allegedly killed by the main accused in the case, Rajender Singh, alias Raju. Confirming the arrests of the police officers, the CBI sources said the police officers have been arrested in the custodial death case for which a separate FIR No.101 of 2017 dated July 19, 2017 was lodged under Section 302 of IPC at Kotkhai Police Station. Those arrested also include SHO of Kotkhai police station ASI Deep Chand Sharma, three head constables and a constable.

Highly placed sources said the CBI, during its investigations, have found foul play in the custodial death of the suspect Suraj Singh. The forensic evidence and postmortem report of Suraj Singh, whose body was re-examined by the CBI team which included forensic experts from AIIMS, did not support the police theory which suggested that Raju was killed in the lock-up after a scuffle with other other accused. The SIT was formed on July 9 by the Director General of Police Somesh Goyal. The arrest of the SIT members could be major blow to the state government in the election year as it will also blow off the lid from the 16-year girl’s rape and murder that has seen Shimla into a major crisis and protests resulting in burning of the Kotkhai police station on July 19 , a day after Suraj Singh was killed in the custody .

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd