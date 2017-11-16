Shimla rape-murder case: CBI arrests D W Negi, former Shimla SP

CBI team probing the Shimla rape-murder case on Thursday arrested D W Negi, a former Superintendent of Police Shimla. (Representational Image) CBI team probing the Shimla rape-murder case on Thursday arrested D W Negi, a former Superintendent of Police Shimla. (Representational Image)

In a major action, the CBI team probing the ‘Gudiya’ murder case and custodial death of an accused Suraj Singh, on Thursday arrested D W Negi, a former Superintendent of Police Shimla, two months later after arresting eight police officers, including IGP Zahur Zaidi on August 29. A senior CBI official confirming the development said the arrest has been made in connection with the custodial death of the suspect and on the basis of ‘vital’ evidence collected by the investigating agency.

Negi was Superintendent of Police, Shimla when the case came to light and he had camped at Kotkhai for three to four days for investigations. Later a SIT was set-up under Zahur Zaidi. Earlier in September 2012, the CBI had summoned Negi and additional SP Bhajan Dass Negi to Delhi for questioning.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the CBI had moved in an application in the local court seeking permission to take voice samples of eight arrested policemen, including IGP Zahur Zaidi, DSP Manoj Joshi and former SHO Kotkhai Rajender Singh.

The case was transferred to the CBI on High Court orders on July 19—a day after the case of custodial death came to light at Kotkhai police station. The Shimla police had claimed that Suraj Singh was killed by another suspect Rajender Singh, alias Raju in the lock-up. The 16-year old, Gudiya, the victim who has been given a symbolic name, had gone missing on July 4 while she was returning from school. Her body was recovered after two days from Halaila forests, near Mahasoo, nearly 2 km away from her school.

The SIT, set-up by the police, had arrested six persons on July 13 on the charges of rape and murder. Suraj Singh, a Nepali national and father of two minors, died in custody on the night of July 18.

The protesters had resorted to violence at Shimla and Kotkhai and also set afire the Kotkhai police station alleging it a case of murder to destroy evidence. The CBI, after taking over the investigation had arrested eight police officers who are currently lodged at a local jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd