Shimla rape: CBI files second chargesheet against former SP

Nearly 90 days after his arrest by the CBI on November 16, 2017, in the custodial death case of Suraj Singh, a suspect in the rape and murder of a 16-year old girl at Kotkhai in July 2017, the agency has filed an additional charge sheet in a Shimla court against former superintendent of police (SP) D W Negi. The CBI, in November 2017, had already filed a charge sheet against eight police officers, including IGP Zahur Zaidi who headed the SIT set up for the rape and murder.

The original charge sheet was filed under Sections 302, 330, 331, 348, 323, 326, 218, 201, 195, 196 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. A CBI officer in Delhi confirmed that a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Negi, who was not a member of the SIT, on Monday.

“Most of the charges listed in the (first) charge sheet also applies to Negi for his role in the criminal conspiracy that caused the death of Singh, one of the six suspects arrested on July 13 at Kotkhai,” said the CBI officer. The charge sheet is quite exhaustive as its has lots of annexes and statements of the witnesses. “There is sufficient evidence against all the accused, including Negi,” the officer claimed.

Singh, a Nepal national, died in the custody at Kotkhai police station after being allegedly tortured during interrogations related to the gruesome rape and murder of the 16-year old schoolgirl. The girl had gone missing while returning from school on July 4 and her body was found dumped in the forests of Halaila village on July 6. The High Court of Himachal Pradesh had referred the case to the CBI after Singh’s death and burning of the Kotkhai police station.

After Singh’s death, said the CBI, the police had concocted the story to frame co-accused Rajender Singh alias Raju in “his murder”. The CBI, during investigations, had got access to some telephonic conversations and the statement of a night guard to book the nine police officers. Beside Zaidi and DSP Theog Manoj Joshi other arrested by the CBI included former station house officer Rajinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who was the investigating officer in the rape and murder case of the girl, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal and Rafiq Ali and constable Ranjit Streta.

