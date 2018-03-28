Shimla rape case: Himachal Pradesh High Court summons CBI director on April 18

The incident had triggered protests and violence after her post-mortem report had confirmed rape. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) The incident had triggered protests and violence after her post-mortem report had confirmed rape. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Expressing its displeasure over the inordinate delay despite having been given a free hand, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday summoned the CBI Director on April 18 in connection with the rape and murder case of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in the forests of Halaila village on July 6, two days after she went missing while returning from her school at Mahasu, Kotkhai.

The order was passed by a special bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma during a hearing on Wednesday.

The investigations into the case were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation after large-scale protests at Kotkhai, Theog and Shimla, and death of one of the suspects — Suraj Singh, a Nepali national in police custody on the intervening night of July 18 and 19.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had referred the case to the CBI after Singh’s death and burning of the Kotkhai police station. The incident had triggered protests and violence after the victim’s post-mortem examination report confirmed rape.

The central agency had arrested nine policemen, including IGP-rank officer Zahur Zaidi, who was heading the SIT, former SP (Shimla) D W Negi and DSP (Theog) Manoj Joshi in the custodial death case. Despite this, the agency has made no headway in the case so far.

As the case came up for hearing, the CBI admitted it had not found anything concrete so far and needed another 90 days to complete the investigations.

Even during an earlier hearing, the bench had specifically asked the CBI to inform the court if it can’t meet the expectations of the public, and also court to solve the nine-month-old rape and murder mystery.

The agency had claimed that the investigations were moving forward as they were being carried out in a scientific manner. It, however, alleged that the state police had destroyed the evidence.

The bench today expressed surprise and dismay over the status report filed by the agency and wondered if it was worth granting more extensions to the CBI team, which had been camping in Shimla since July 22.

Nine interim reports had already been submitted to the High Court by the CBI team, which had initially asked for only three months time to complete the investigations.Meanwhile, the five accused in the case — Ashish Chauhan (29), Rajender Singh alias Raju (32), Subash Singh Bisht (42), Lokjan alias Chottu (19), Deepak alias Deepu (38) — have already been released on bail by the Shimla court. All nine police officials, facing murder charges in the custodial death case, are in jail since August 27.

