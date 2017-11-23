Shimla rape case: Accused Colonel sent to police custody, victim changes testimony

Police said they were also looking into the adoption details of the woman. (Picture for representational purpose) Police said they were also looking into the adoption details of the woman. (Picture for representational purpose)

The 56-year-old Army Colonel arrested for allegedly raping a fellow officer’s adopted daughter was on Thursday remanded to three-day police custody by a local court, even as the survivor modified her testimony, saying only the accused, and not a third person, was at her house that day. The 21-year-old’s father is a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Soumya Sambasivan said they had got the medical examination of the survivor done but because of some “doubts”, the matter had been referred to the state Forensic Science Lab. She also said the woman changed her version of the events on the fateful day during questioning on Thursday.

“The victim, in her FIR lodged on November 21, had stated that beside the accused Colonel, there was also another person at her house. Today, she modified her version, pin-pointing only one accused – the arrested colonel. We have accordingly amended the FIR. The court has given three days remand for him,” the SP said.

The police are now studying the location of the mobile phones of the victim and the accused at the time of the crime and are analysing the details. “This will be a clinching proof,” investigators said. After the Colonel’s arrest on Wednesday, police had examined his phone and found the woman had sent him some photos and messages. The victim and her father hail from Haryana’s Kurukshetra while the accused is a native of Punjab.

The incident comes even as Shimla is yet to recover from the ‘Gudiya’ case, wherein a 16-year-old Kotkhai girl was raped and her body was found in the forests two days later in July this year.

In her complaint, the 21-year-old, who is an aspiring model, said she and her father had gone for a party at ADC club on November 19, where she had met the accused officer. After learning of her modelling aspirations, the Colonel offered to help citing connections in Mumbai. The woman said the next day the Colonel asked for her pictures, which she sent after consulting her father.

On November 20, the woman was called by the accused to his house near Lakkar Bazar (Shimla) to introduce her to some people who could help in her modelling career. But, when she reached there, the Colonel bolted the door and started to assault her. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the Colonel also forced her to drink liquor, following which she felt unconsious.

The victim said when she regained consciousness, she was lying naked on the Colonel’s bed. “I realised that he (Colonel) had done something wrong due to which I felt asleep,” she told police on November 21. She alleged that the accused being a senior officer had also threatened to spoil the career of her father if the matter was reported to the police.

Police said the Lieutenant Colonel endorsed the statement of her adopted daughter and named the Colonel as accused. “The facts of the case looks a little complicated. The investigations are on. We will take into account all the factors,” said Director General of Police Somesh Goyal.

Moreover, the DGP said they were also looking into the adoption details of the woman. “The Lt Colonel is not the victim’s real father and his wife doesn’t live with him. We are looking into the adoption details also,” Goyal said.

