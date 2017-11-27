Shimla rape case: Accused Colonel sent to 12-days judicial custody, police yet to find clinching evidence

The accused Colonel in Shimla. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) The accused Colonel in Shimla. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

A Shimla court on Monday sent the 56-year-old Colonel arrested for allegedly raping a fellow officer’s adopted daughter to 12 days judicial custody. Police said he would be again produced before the court on December 8 as investigations were still on in the case.

What has hard-pressed the police is the lack of clinching evidence except for the statement of the 21-year-old aspiring model recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. The 56-year old colonel was arrested on November 22 following an FIR lodged by the victim, who is the adopted daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC). The victim alleged she was raped by the Colonel at his house, where she was invited to meet some people for facilitating her modelling career. The victim said the accused had forced her to drink liquor following which she fell unconscious and found herself lying naked the next morning.

Investigations have revealed that the victim was dropped back home by the Colonel in a private taxi on November 20. The Colonel even shared a cup of tea with the girl’s father. It’s only a day later that the girl approached police along with her Lt Colonel father to lodge an FIR.

“We have now traced the driver of the taxi and recorded his statement too,” Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan told the Indian Express. Police said the medical examination report of the girl had not specifically stated about any “injury marks” and thus a view of the state forensic lab had been sought.

Police, however, said most of the facts that the victim claimed corroborated with their investigations. “The victim has identified the place. Most of the facts she narrated corroborated with our probe. Under new amendments in the IPC after Nirbhaya case, the police have to rely on the victim’s statement. It is immaterial if the medical report is positive or negative,” a senior public prosecutor said.

Following the public uproar after the Kotkhai case, in which a 16-year school girl was raped and murdered, police are not taking any chances in the investigations. “Our investigation teams are working hard to cover every aspect of the case. The call details and WhatsApp messages are also part of the evidence. Once the FSL report is received, the police will try to complete the probe and submit a report to the court,” Sambasivan said.

Initially, the victim had claimed that besides the Colonel, there was another person in the house, located next to Lakkar Bazar. However, the 21-year-old later retracted her statement and said there was no second person in the house. The FIR was later amended and the Colonel was pointed as the only accused in the case. The police are also looking into the ‘adoption details’ of the 21-year-old by the Lt Colonel. The victim and her father hail from Haryana’s Kurukshetra while the accused Colonel is a native of Punjab and has been living in Shimla because of his posting at ARTRAC.

