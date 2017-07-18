Shimla rape and murder: Enough is enough, CM tells protesters

Protesters at Kotkhai in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Protesters at Kotkhai in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

With no end in sight to the protests over the alleged rape and murder of a Shimla schoolgirl, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday warned the protesters the he will deal with them sternly for creating law and order situation in the state. In a stern warning to protesters, the CM said: “I haven’t seen, in my long political career, protests happening even after arrest of accused and also the case having been referred to the CBI. Enough is enough. I know how to deal with such a politically motivated agitations.”

He also alleged that the protests were planned in advance, motivated and also financed by someone. There is BJP behind this and its leaders are fanning tensions,which the state government will not allow, he said. Taking to reporters, he claimed that he had information 20 days in advance about the BJP planning to create trouble in the state. “They are trying to play politics on such a sensitive issue,” he alleged. He claimed that the BJP was doing all this as it had no other issue to target the government.

He denied charges by the opposition that the government was trying to protect the real culprits. The government neither wants to save nor frame anyone, the CM said. “I wonder it’s being said that those arrested are not culprits. Then, who are they? I ask them, all those who are raising such questions, to please say who are the accused then or influential people who are out of the police net? Whatever investigations revealed, police have arrested those people. Where is questioning of saving anyone?” he asked.

Chief Minister said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the decision to refer the case to the CBI and that it should be done expeditiously to bring the accused to justice.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary V C Pharka on Monday spoke to Union Secretary, Personnel and Public Grievances, Ajay Mittal — a Himachal cadre IAS officer, asking for his intervention to order CBI to take up the investigations immediately. Earlier, state Home Secretary Prabodh Saxena had written a letter to Centre informing about the state gov’ernment’s decision on a CBI probe.

